A woman playing dominoes was shot in the Melrose section of the Bronx Friday morning.The 21-year-old woman was found shot in the neck on 159th Street just before 4 a.m. She is stable.According to the New York City Police Department, the victim was with a group of people outside a bodega when a dispute ensued involving another group of people.Shots were fired at the victim's group, and she was struck.She was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is stable.A man, in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans fled the scene.No arrests have been made.