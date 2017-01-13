NEWS

Woman shot in neck in Melrose section of Bronx
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman playing dominoes was shot in the Melrose section of the Bronx Friday morning.

The 21-year-old woman was found shot in the neck on 159th Street just before 4 a.m. She is stable.

According to the New York City Police Department, the victim was with a group of people outside a bodega when a dispute ensued involving another group of people.

Shots were fired at the victim's group, and she was struck.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is stable.

A man, in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.
Related Topics:
newsshootingbronx newsMelroseNew York City
