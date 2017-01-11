Woman struck by suspect's vehicle during police pursuit in Bedford-Stuyvesant

An unsuspecting bystander got caught in the middle of a dangerous police chase in Brooklyn that was caught on camera.First you see a pair of NYPD patrol cars with lights flashing zooming down Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Moments later, a man jumps back as the suspect's minivan, heading in the opposite direction, crashes through some construction barriers, hops the curb onto the sidewalk, and then slams into a stopped car.Khaled Al Jalal was inside his 99-cent store as his outside security camera captured the unfolding chaos."The guy, he makes a U-turn. He was going this way, the cops were going after him and then he was going back this way," Al Jalal said.Police actually had their eye on the minivan driver long-before the curbside drama.About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a mile-and-a-half away, anti-crime officers followed the suspect after he entered this urgent care facility, grabbed a woman's pocketbook and took off.He led police from the 90th police precinct into the 79th precinct.Investigators believe at some point responding officers were instructed "not to follow."The police commissioner wants to know if that happened and if so, when."There are different radio frequencies that we use, it's an ongoing investigation. I'm going to see what actually transpired and we are looking at the chronology of events," said James O'Neill, NYC Police Commissioner.To make matters worse, the fleeing suspect actually crashed into a 71-year-old woman on the sidewalk just outside a Myrtle Avenue church, and down the block from the 99-cent store.Wednesday, she remains in a Brooklyn hospital recovering from a non-life threatening injury."I saw a lot of police cars. The ambulance was here and they had already put her in the ambulance. They had helicopters in the air. So they were still in the process of trying to find him," said James Armstrong, an eyewitness.