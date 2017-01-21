NYC Women's March happening now along 2nd Avenue in Midtown #ABC7NY #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/mDmuyrV5gS — AJ Ross (@AJRossABC7) January 21, 2017

NYC Women's March rally kicking off in front of Trump World Tower in Midtown #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/rpJfgXbrrw — AJ Ross (@AJRossABC7) January 21, 2017

Demonstrators marching to President Donald Trump's Manhattan home said the new leader may be from New York, but he doesn't represent the city.Marcher Patricia Palermo said Trump's words and actions contradict each other. New Yorkers are against him because: "We've seen him in person," she said.The Women's March on New York City is one of hundreds around the country staged a day after the inauguration.It ends at Trump Tower, where he conducted nearly all of his post-election business and where the First Lady and his youngest son Barron will remain. Trump was born and raised in New York City, but the majority of the city and state voted for Hillary Clinton.On Saturday, thousands of people donning pink knit hats and held signs that read: "Women's rights are human rights."Protesters gathered in the morning near the United Nations and march in waves to the tower.It began at 11 a.m. at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on 47th Street between First and Second avenues. Marchers will walk south along Second to East 42nd Street, and then will turn right and march west to Fifth Avenue. They will turn right again and march north to East 55th Street, ending at Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Ave.Other New York residents traveled to the nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington. The timing is symbolic. Suffragists marched down Pennsylvania Avenue one day before Woodrow Wilson was sworn in in 1913.Greyhound spokesperson Lanesha Gipson said the company has been monitoring ticket sales leading up to the weekend to determine how many extra buses were needed, and in some cases, added 12 to 20 extra buses to accommodate customers."Due to many last-minute ticket purchases, we had to secure additional resources on short notice, causing about a two-hour delay on the 3:45 a.m schedule. We were able to add 18 extra buses to that schedule to get everyone on the road to their destination," she said in an email.By late morning, she said, schedules were running on time.