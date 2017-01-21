  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of the Women's March in DC
Women in New York City upset about Trump's presidency to march
NEW YORK --
Thousands of people upset about Republican Donald Trump's presidency plan to march through his hometown in one of several large demonstrations being held across the country a day after his inauguration.

The Women's March on New York City will end at Trump Tower on Saturday afternoon.

Protesters plan to gather in the morning near the United Nations and march in waves to the tower.

It begins at 11 a.m. at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on 47th Street between First and Second avenues. Marchers will walk south along Second to East 42nd Street, and then will turn right and march west to Fifth Avenue. They will turn right again and march north to East 55th Street, ending at Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Ave.

Other New York residents are traveling to the nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington.

The timing is symbolic. Suffragists marched down Pennsylvania Avenue one day before Woodrow Wilson was sworn in in 1913.
