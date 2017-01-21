  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of the Women's March in DC
Women in New York City upset about Trump's presidency marching
NEW YORK --
Thousands of demonstrators marched to President Donald Trump's Manhattan home on Saturday in protest, saying the new president may be from New York, but he doesn't represent the city.

"New York is a community in itself and people care about each other and it's diverse," said Ashia Badi, 44, who brought her two daughters to the march. "He doesn't feel like he has those New York values I see."

The Women's March on New York City, one of hundreds around the country staged a day after the inauguration, was set to end at Trump Tower, where he conducted nearly all of his post-election business. It's also where first lady Melania Trump and the couple's young son Barron will remain.

It began at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on 47th Street between First and Second avenues. Marchers are walking south along Second to East 42nd Street, then turned right and marched west to Fifth Avenue. They turned right again and marched north to East 55th Street.



People were packed into street barricades for at least 10 city blocks as the throng moved slowly.

Trump was born and raised in New York City, but the majority of the city and state voted for Hillary Clinton. On Saturday, people donned pink knit hats and held signs that read "Women's rights are human rights," and "Putin's puppet."

Patricia Palermo, one of six women wearing surgical masks that said "Save the ACA" (Affordable Care Act) said she would fight Trump's effort to eviscerate the law.

"His words and actions contradict each other," she said. "We (as New Yorkers) know him that's why most New Yorkers are against him."

Zakiyyah Woods, a hospital senior clerk from Brooklyn, said it was important to host a local march to show that New Yorkers don't agree with Trump's divisive rhetoric on Muslims, women and Latinos.

"We're a melting pot. You hear languages from all over the world here," Woods said. "No matter who you are and where you come from, New York is a safe haven. They come here to feel more accepted and safer."



Celebrities Helen Mirren, Cynthia Nixon and Whoopi Goldberg joined local lawmakers, like Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer and first lady of New York City, Chirlane McCray.

"This is on us. This change is on us," Goldberg told the cheering crowd. "We're about to go further than you ever thought you could because what's at stake is everything you believe in. We're going to show America what we can do in New York."

Nixon said she was there "to tell Washington they need to think twice about messing with women and think twice about messing with New Yorkers. We will not just roll over and play dead."
