Police investigating deaths of neighbors fatally shot in Bushwick

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has the latest on the investigation.

Eyewitness News Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating the deaths of two next door neighbors who were found murdered in their homes at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.

54-year-old Basil Gray was found fatally shot Sunday inside his home at the Bushwick Houses. Family members had not heard from him since last week and called 911.

Police believe his death is linked to that of his neighbor, 62-year-old Ana Devalle, who was found bound and shot in the head on Friday..

Investigators say Gray may have heard the gunshots next door and was killed after going to check on his neighbor.

Gray lived alone on the fifth floor and was found lying on the floor unconscious with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the man died Friday.

"It is a strong possibility that he died on the same date and approximate time as his female neighbor," says NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper.

A weapon was not recovered in the man's apartment. Police also did not find any signs of robbery in his unit.

As for Devalle's apartment, there was a small amount of money missing from Friday's incident.

Police conducted door-to-door searches within the Bushwick Houses to ensure the safety of residents and questioned everyone in the building.

Police are also stepping up patrols to reassure residents.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdeath investigationBushwickNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH: Officer dragged by suspect's car during traffic stop
EXCLUSIVE: Could you survive an aircraft crash?
Teacher encourages students to throw rocks at 3-year-old
Video shows officer beating up daughter at school
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Yale student interrogated by police after nap speaks out
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
Show More
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
2 cars go up in flames while parked on LI street
52 killed, 1,200 wounded in protests as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Nanny to be sentenced in fatal stabbings of 2 children
More News