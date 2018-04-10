Two people were shot in New Jersey Tuesday morning, and a possible suspect was caught getting off the Garden State Parkway in East Orange after a brief manhunt.Authorities say the victims were shot on West Palisades Avenue in Englewood just before 8:30 a.m.Neither of the victims is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.The Englewood Public School District put their schools on lockdown as a precaution as police searched for the suspect.Soon afterwards, police say a 2004 gray Honda Accord was carjacked at gunpoint from Park Street in Hackensack.The vehicle fled on Interstate 80 to the Garden State Parkway before it was stopped by New Jersey State Police, and one person was taken into custody.Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking into whether that is the person behind the Englewood shooting.The investigation is ongoing.----------