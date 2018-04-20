HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey postal carrier is accused of stealing mail she was supposed to deliver to residents and then using it to steal their identities.
Deane Decosta, 30, was arrested while on her route in Hawthorne and is facing a 15-counts indictment.
Authorities say Decosta was stealing mail that should have been delivered to several houses on her route and then committing further acts of identity theft with several other residences in Hawthorne.
Decosta, of North Brunswick, was employed by the Hawthorne Branch United States Post Office.
The USPS is advising anyone who suspects further mail theft to contact the USPS tip hotline at 1-800-ASK-USPS or contact your local police department.
Decosta is charged with:
1. Fraudulent Use of Credit Card / 3rd Degree Crime
2. Theft of Moveable Property / 3rd Degree Crime
3. Identity Theft/Impersonation / 3rd Degree Crime
4. Theft of an Access Device / 3rd Degree Crime
5. Credit Card Theft / 4th Degree Crime
6. Theft by Deception / 3rd Degree Crime
7. Trafficking of Personal Identifying Information / 2nd Degree Crime
8. Theft of Moveable Property / 3rd Degree Crime
9. Receiving Stolen Property / 3rd Degree Crime
10. Credit Card Theft / 4th Degree Crime
11. Theft of an Access Device / 3rd Degree Crime
12. Possession of Marijuana Under 50 grams / Disorderly Persons Offense
13. Identity Theft / 3rd Degree
14. rafficking of Personal Identifying Information / 4th Degree
15. Theft by Unlawful Taking / Disorderly Persons Offense
Decosta is due back in court on April 28.
The U.S. Postal Service issued the following statement:
The U.S. Postal Service has over 600,000 employees and the vast majority of their personnel are dedicated, hard-working public servants dedicated to moving mail to its proper destination who would never consider engaging in any form of criminal behavior. This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and when a postal employee betrays that trust of the American people. The Special Agents in the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General vigorously investigate these matters as we did in this instance and work with their law enforcement partners and federal, state, and local prosecutors to hold those employees who violate that public trust accountable. If anyone believes they may have been a victim of mail theft or mail dumping, they should contact the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Hotline at 888-USPS-OIG or online at www.uspsoig.gov to provide information regarding their complaints.
