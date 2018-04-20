A New Jersey postal carrier is accused of stealing mail she was supposed to deliver to residents and then using it to steal their identities.Deane Decosta, 30, was arrested while on her route in Hawthorne and is facing a 15-counts indictment.Authorities say Decosta was stealing mail that should have been delivered to several houses on her route and then committing further acts of identity theft with several other residences in Hawthorne.Decosta, of North Brunswick, was employed by the Hawthorne Branch United States Post Office.The USPS is advising anyone who suspects further mail theft to contact the USPS tip hotline at 1-800-ASK-USPS or contact your local police department.Decosta is charged with:1. Fraudulent Use of Credit Card / 3rd Degree Crime2. Theft of Moveable Property / 3rd Degree Crime3. Identity Theft/Impersonation / 3rd Degree Crime4. Theft of an Access Device / 3rd Degree Crime5. Credit Card Theft / 4th Degree Crime6. Theft by Deception / 3rd Degree Crime7. Trafficking of Personal Identifying Information / 2nd Degree Crime8. Theft of Moveable Property / 3rd Degree Crime9. Receiving Stolen Property / 3rd Degree Crime10. Credit Card Theft / 4th Degree Crime11. Theft of an Access Device / 3rd Degree Crime12. Possession of Marijuana Under 50 grams / Disorderly Persons Offense13. Identity Theft / 3rd Degree14. rafficking of Personal Identifying Information / 4th Degree15. Theft by Unlawful Taking / Disorderly Persons OffenseDecosta is due back in court on April 28.The U.S. Postal Service issued the following statement:----------