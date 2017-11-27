Nurse stabbed in hospital parking lot in Newark

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A nurse at Newark's University Hospital was stabbed Sunday night just steps away from the emergency room, Eyewitness News has learned.

It happened around 7:45 p.m in the parking lot near the corner of South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street.

The victim, in her late 60s, was walking to her car when a man approached her and attempted to rob her.

He stabbed her in the stomach before running away.

The woman was able to stumble back into the hospital where she was rushed to surgery. Her condition was not immediately known.

