New York City Council members arrested during immigration protest

Stacey Sager reports on New York City Council members who were arrested during an immigration protest in Manhattan (Photo/@MackyAlston via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
New York City Council members were among more than a dozen arrested during a rally in Manhattan over the detention of an immigration rights activist.

Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams, who both hold council seats, were arrested in Foley Square while protesting the arrest of Ravi Ragbir, an immigrant rights activist.

Councilman Williams is seen in the photo in a gray suit and red socks. Council Speaker Corey Johnson participated in the protest but was not arrested.



Officials said 18 people were arrested during the protest. Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokesman said the mayor has been briefed on the protest, adding, "the area is covered extensively by cameras and we'll be reviewing the footage to get to the bottom of what happened."

Ragbir was arrest by ICE agents during a routine check-in that was scheduled for Thursday morning at the federal building.

Supporters had planned a prayer walk, called a Jericho Walk, to show their support during his meeting. Some people even went into the federal building with him to say prayers before he went in.

During the meeting, the supporters were informed that Ragbir was being detained. That's when things got out of control.

----------
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
new york city councilprotestimmigrationICENew York CityManhattanLower Manhattan
