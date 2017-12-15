NYCHA: Crime down 7 percent at New York City public housing

New York City is reporting a drop in crime in public housing across all five boroughs.The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) says it saw a nearly 7 percent drop in crime over the last year.Police Commissioner James O'Neill said the partnership between the NYPD and NYCHA has been critical in addressing crime and safety issues.The Mayor's Action Plan is part of the strategy to fight crime at public housing by installing new lights at more than a dozen sites this year."Resident safety is our top priority," NYCHA Chair and CEO Shola Olatoye said. "Through NextGen NYCHA, we have invested in our communities and these crime stats show we are making strong progress."--Overall crime at NYCHA is down 6.8 percent when compared to 2016 and violent crime (murder, rape, robbery, assault) is also down 6.8 percent.--PSA 2 (40 developments in Brooklyn) has experienced a 17.4 percent drop in crime (60 percent drop in murder, 47.8 percent drop in rape, 10 percent drop in robberies and an 18 percent drop in felony assault).--There have been no murders at NYCHA developments in Staten Island in 2017.--Improved and increased data sharing between NYCHA and NYPD has reduced the amount of time, by almost 50 percent, required to resolve tenancy legal cases.--NYCHA-wide: Crime is down 6.8 percent as compared to 2016 (YTD December 10, 2017)--Staten Island: Crime is down 21.8 percent--Brooklyn: Crime is down 10.7 percent--Manhattan: Crime is down 5.7 percent--Bronx: Crime is down 2.6 percent--Queens: Crime is down 2.2 percent--Crime is down across all seven major felony areas"In 2017, we made great progress in combating serious crime and safety issues across the Authority," NYCHA Vice President for Public Safety Gerald Nelson said. "The Mayor's Action Plan and our partnerships with NYPD and residents are critical to improving resident quality of life at NYCHA."