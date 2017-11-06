BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --An NYPD detective is in critical but stable condition after she was struck by a minivan while investigating a stabbing on Staten Island
The female detective was struck on Richmond Avenue near Akron Street at around 8:50 p.m. Sunday night.
She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center.
She was crossing the street when she was struck by a minivan. The driver remained at the scene and no charges were immediately filed.
The detective, assigned to the 121st Precinct precinct, is expected to recover.
She was investigating a double stabbing at a strip mall at the intersection at around 4 a.m. Sunday.
