An NYPD detective is in critical but stable condition after she was struck by a minivan while investigating a stabbing on Staten IslandThe female detective was struck on Richmond Avenue near Akron Street at around 8:50 p.m. Sunday night.She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center.She was crossing the street when she was struck by a minivan. The driver remained at the scene and no charges were immediately filed.The detective, assigned to the 121st Precinct precinct, is expected to recover.She was investigating a double stabbing at a strip mall at the intersection at around 4 a.m. Sunday.----------