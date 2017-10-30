The NYPD is investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx.The kidnapping happened early Saturday in the Mount Eden section.The victim was walking to the subway station when a stranger came up from behind, put her in a chokehold and claimed to have a gun and knife. He tried to force her into a vehicle.She fought back and broke free, but only after he struck her in the face.Police say the suspect drove away on Grand Concourse in a black, four-door Sedan.