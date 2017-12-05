MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --A man was killed in a police-involved shooting in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx early Tuesday.
He was shot in an apartment on the third floor of a building at 230 Brook Avenue just after 4:15 a.m.
The man, who was shot in the chest, has been taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police arrived at the apartment to execute a search warrant, looking for a suspect and a gun
During an ensuing confrontation with police, the 38year-old man was shot once by a detective.
Police say the man had a machete.
No police officers were injured.
