NYPD: Man pulls razor from mouth, slashes random woman in front of Apollo Theater

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police released disturbing video of a slashing that happened right under the marquee of the Apollo Theater in Harlem, and it appears to be a random attack.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Monday, as authorities say the 48-year-old victim was walking along the sidewalk.

The video shows just how random it was and how quickly it happened.

The suspect, wearing khaki pants, can be seen in front of the Apollo Theater. He passes the victim, takes a razor blade out of his mouth, goes back and slashes her across the right side of her face from behind.

The video and some still photos from surveillance at the Apollo give a clear look at the suspect's face.


The attack was so bad the victim had to spend two days at Harlem Hospital.

Police are hoping someone can recognize him, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

