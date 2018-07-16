UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A homeless man with 65 prior arrests is in custody after police say he randomly punched three women in the face in the subway Monday morning.
Authorities say 55-year-old Warren Harley attacked the three women -- ages 27, 52 and 63 -- inside the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station just after 10 a.m.
The victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A witnesses alerted a police officer to the suspect, who took him into custody.
Harley was taken to Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
Assault charges are pending.
