NYPD: Man tries to rape woman in Bronx Walgreens bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say this man attacked a woman inside a bathroom in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man responsible for a brazen and terrifying sex assault in the Bronx.

Authorities say the suspect attempted to rape a woman in a bathroom inside a Walgreens just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The incident happened inside the business on White Plains Road.

According to the NYPD, the 50-year-old victim was approached by the suspect as she was exiting a single-occupancy unisex bathroom.

The man allegedly shoved the victim back inside, pushed her to the ground, covered her mouth and attempted to remove her pants. A store employee heard the victim's screams for help and pulled the suspect off the victim.

He fled the location on foot northbound on White Plains Road. The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid 30s, approximately 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, white T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rapeattempted rapesex assaultsexual assaultwalgreensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Intoxicated man urinated on family at concert
Jogger fatally struck by car at intersection, driver charged
1 dead, 2 hurt when small plane crashes at end of runway
Trump warns US 'locked and loaded;' North Korea readies missiles
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Funeral services set for LI football player; Donations surge
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
Show More
Body recovered after dad gives daughter his life vest following jet ski accident
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Update: Wedding venue's immediate closure disrupts two weddings
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
Deadly apartment fire attributed to careless smoking
More News
Top Video
Trump warns US 'locked and loaded;' North Korea readies missiles
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Eyewitness News Update
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $393M, Powerball now at $356M
More Video