Police are searching for the man responsible for a brazen and terrifying sex assault in the Bronx.Authorities say the suspect attempted to rape a woman in a bathroom inside a Walgreens just before 4 p.m. Thursday.The incident happened inside the business on White Plains Road.According to the NYPD, the 50-year-old victim was approached by the suspect as she was exiting a single-occupancy unisex bathroom.The man allegedly shoved the victim back inside, pushed her to the ground, covered her mouth and attempted to remove her pants. A store employee heard the victim's screams for help and pulled the suspect off the victim.He fled the location on foot northbound on White Plains Road. The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital.The suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid 30s, approximately 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, white T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).