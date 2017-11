An NYPD officer was found not guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter after he was accused of fatally shooting a man in an apparent case of road rage.Officer Wayne Isaacs was acquitted of the charges in the 2016 death of Delrawn Small.Surveillance video appeared to show Isaacs, who was off duty at the time, shooting Small as he approached his car in East New York in July 2016. Authorities believe Isaacs and Smalls, a father of three, were engaged in a road rage incident for several blocks.Isaacs took the stand in his own defense last week, with his attorneys arguing he acted in self defense.This was the first trial prosecuted by the New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who was appointed as special prosecutor in an executive order signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo for cases where unarmed civilians are killed by police officers."We are disappointed by the verdict, but we respect the jury's determination and thank them for their service," Schneiderman said. "I also want to thank the family of Delrawn Small for their courage and perseverance in the face of tragedy. My office will continue to investigate these cases without fear or favor and follow the facts wherever they may lead."Isaacs faced 25 years to life in prison if convicted. Small's family released the following statement after the verdict:Patrolmen's Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch also released a statement, saying, "There are no winners or losers in a trial like this whenever a life is lost under any circumstances. We are grateful to the jury for weighing all of the evidence in this case and for arriving at a proper and just verdict. No police officer wants to carry the burden of having killed a person under any conditions. But unfortunately, there is no script for police officers who have to take action when they are presented with dangerous circumstances either on or off duty."----------