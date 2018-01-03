A 24-year-old NYPD officer is facing charges after allegedly waving his gun and assaulting a motorist during an apparent road rage dispute.The incident happened at Avenue N and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.Authorities say Officer Michael Baror was off duty when his vehicle was rear-ended at the intersection by a 28-year-old man.Baror reportedly exited his vehicle and got into a dispute with the other driver. He allegedly waved his gun, punched the other motorist and then struck him with his service weapon.Police say Baror then fled the scene but was later caught. The other motorist sustained an injury to his lip.Baror, a transit officer, is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, menacing, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He was suspended without pay following his arrest.----------