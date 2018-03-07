NYPD reports rise in rape cases and drop in other serious crimes

At its monthly crime briefing Wednesday, the NYPD reported a dramatic rise in rape cases in the city last month, while other serious crimes fell.Police say there were 122 reports of rape in February, compared to 88 in February of last year.That amounts to a more than 38 percent increase.Overall, the city has seen an increase in rapes this year compared to the first two months of 2017.Police say it's possible the rise may be a result of more victims coming forward to make reports.The NYPD said murders dropped 36 percent in February, with 14 compared to 22 a year ago.Shootings declined from 40 in February 2017 to 37 last month.----------