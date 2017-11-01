NYPD: Teen throwing eggs at cars run down by driver in Queens

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens --
Police in Queens say a 17-year-old egging cars was intentionally struck by a driver on Halloween night.

Authorities say the teen was with friends throwing eggs as cars at 23rd Street and Jackson Avenue in Long Island City around 8:20 p.m.

One driver, identified as 50-year-old Keith Richard, appears to have intentionally driven onto the sidewalk and at the teens.

The teen struck was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition with injuries to his head, torso and leg.

Richard is charged with attempted murder, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and a moving violation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian struckhalloweenNew York CityLong Island CityQueens
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials: NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack, did it for ISIS
Mayor: NYC bike path rampage 'was an attack on our values'
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
5-year veteran of NYPD shot NY terror suspect
NYPD: Boyfriend fatally shoots girlfriend, himself on street
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Show More
Warrant: Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces
California school barricade ends with suspect dead
Mom plans to move after receiving racist letter, death threat
Two students injured in NYC attack, one in critical condition
New allegations leveled against actors Spacey, Piven
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos