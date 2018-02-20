Off-duty firefighter injured rescuing victim in Westbury

WESTBURY, Nassau County --
An off-duty firefighter, who lives nearby in the Westbury neighborhood, went into the burning apartment building before the fire engines arrived, and without the protection of extra gear, to rescue a critically injured man.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning after midnight.

Fire crews tell Eyewitness News tells us they found flames in the bedroom of a third-floor apartment.
The off-duty firefighter was aided by four Nassau County police officers who also went in without any protective gear

The rescued man is in critical condition.

The firefighter and police officers all were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

No other residents were injured. All of them have returned to their apartments.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.
