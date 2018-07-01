An off-duty Port Authority police officer jumped out of bed and into action when he heard a neighbor's desperate cries for help in Queens.A woman had just been stabbed and he wasn't about to let the suspect get away."I was awoken by this woman screaming for help," said Officer Giovanni Urena, "I opened up the window and looked out, she was bleeding from the back, I look to the right I see the suspect with the knife, blood all over it."Urena says his instincts kicked in."Just threw some jeans on and just ran out," he added.Barefoot, shirtless and with no weapon or even a phone, Urena chased down and held the suspect, identified as Benito Abreu, 61.Medics rushed the victim to the hospital with two deep gashes in her back."I had to save this lady's life. I couldn't let this guy get away," Urena said.----------