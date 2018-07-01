Off-duty police officer rescues 4 from burning boat on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the rescue in Port Jefferson.

Eyewitness News
PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) --
An off-duty Suffolk County police officer helped rescue four passengers from a burning boat.

The fire happened in Port Jefferson Harbor just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Sergeant Michael Guerrisi saw flames coming from the 33-foot Sea Ray. That is when he spotted the four victims in the water, and pulled them onto his personal boat.

The four people, all from Connecticut, suffered non-life threating injuries.

Arson squad detectives are looking into what sparked the fire.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boatsboat accidentfirerescuePort JeffersonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News