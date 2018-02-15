  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
HURRICANE MARIA

Officials: 90 percent of Puerto Rico should have power back by end of March

In this Dec. 21, 2017 photo, six year old Melanie Oliveras González remains seated on the balcony of her house, in Barrio Patrón, Morovis, Puerto Rico. (Carlos Giusti)

Eyewitness News
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
Officials in Puerto Rico said Thursday night that at least 90 percent of the island should have its power back by the end of March.

Some areas with rougher terrain will likely go without power until mid-April or late May.

The island's 3.5 million residents were plunged into darkness as Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20th.

In the weeks that followed, the governor said 95 percent of customers should have power by Mid-December, but that did not happen.

Related Topics:
puerto ricohurricane mariahurricaneweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
