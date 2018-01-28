Officials: Child shot by another child playing with gun in New Jersey

Sandra Bookman has more on a 11-year-old who officials say was accidentally shot by another child playing with a gun.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
An 11-year-old was shot in New Jersey - reportedly by accident by another child.

Officials say the incident happened Sunday afternoon inside an apartment on Dales Avenue.

Two children were reportedly playing with a gun when it went off and hit the 11-year-old, who was then taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

Officials also say adults were present at the time of the incident, and a gun has been recovered.

1 dead, 2 wounded when gunmen open fire on car at light
Woman found dead in back seat after NJ crash ID'd
Vigil held for teen fatally struck while riding bike in Brooklyn
Man charged with abandoning injured dog on street corner
Ingvar Kamprad, founder of global furniture empire IKEA, dies at 91
