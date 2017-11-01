LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --West Side Highway bike rampage suspect Sayfullo Saipov was out of surgery Wednesday morning, and is expected to survive. One official told ABC News that Saipov was 'proud' of the attack.
Federal Agents were at the home of Saipov overnight in Paterson, New Jersey.
Agents were also in nearby Passaic, where the 29-year-old suspect left his mini-van and rented the Home Depot truck used in the attack.
Sayfullo Saipov came up in prior counterterror investigations as possible associate of suspect but wasn’t focus, wasn’t under surveillance. pic.twitter.com/6XTqs21ppw— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) November 1, 2017
Officials say Saipov entered the United States through Kennedy Airport from Uzbekistan in 2010. He came under what is called the 'Diversity Visa Program,' which offers a lottery for people from countries with few immigrants in America.
He had a green card that allowed permanent legal residents. After entering the country, he reportedly went from Ohio to Tampa, Florida and then to Paterson, where he lived with his wife and three children for several years.
Authorities believe Saipov rented a white pickup truck from Home Depot and drove it into the bicycle path on West Street, along the West Side Highway, entering at Houston Street at 3:05 p.m. Police say he drove southbound, striking several pedestrians and bicyclists, before crashing into a school bus at Chambers Street, injuring two adults and two children.
He then exited the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun and was shot in the hip by a police officer and taken into custody.
This photo shows him in police custody following the incident:
Here's a look at his address listed in Tampa, where reporters scoped out following Tuesday's attack:
He was also the registered statutory agent for a pair of Ohio-based trucking companies: Sayf Motors Inc. in Cincinnati, and Bright Auto LLC in Cuyahoga Falls. It is believed he rented the truck at a Home Depot in Passaic.
Uber confirmed that Saipov had worked as an Uber driver, and the company said he had passed a background check but has since been banned from the app.
"We are horrified by this senseless act of violence," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide our full assistance."
Eyewitness News obtained video taken by a Stuyvesant High School student that shows the driver running erratically around in the street, in between passing cars, dressed in dark clothing and carrying the weapons.
