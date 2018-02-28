Opening statements Thursday in trial against NYC nanny accused of murdering two young children

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Opening statements are set to start Thursday in the trial of a nanny accused of killing two children in Manhattan.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, is charged with murdering 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim in their Upper West Side home in 2012.

Prosecutors say she killed the siblings in response to an argument she had with their mother.

Her attorney is expected to use an insanity defense.

Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars. She is currently being held without bail.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child killeddouble murdernanny arrestedNew York CityManhattanUpper West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jury selection begins in trial of nanny charged with killing 2 kids
Nanny accused of murdering 2 kids on Upper West Side rejects plea deal
Parents of children allegedly murdered by NYC nanny expecting another baby
Top Stories
Arrest in deadly package explosion, target was NYPD officer
Miami schools chief Alberto Carvalho to be next NYC chancellor
Nor'easter on the way
Massive police response after threat reported at NYC high school
Brooklyn woman mistakenly declared dead tries to prove she's alive
Georgia teacher in custody after shot fired at high school
Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms and ammunition
White House communications director Hope Hicks to resign
Show More
Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with cheesecake
Super accused of sexually assaulting girls in his buildings
Police confirm arrest of LI man over dismembered body in Japan
Mom stunned by sexually explicit texts to 10-year-old daughter
Woman convicted for driving car into group of people in Hempstead
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos