Overloaded power strip caused deadly Queens fire that killed mother and daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Michelle Charlesworth has the latest.

Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
Fire officials have pinpointed the cause of the fire that killed an elderly woman and her adult daughter in Queens.

Officials say that a "fully loaded" power strip was placed in an "extreme clutter" environment.

The internconnected power strips were supplying power to multiple appliances in the house. The home had a smoke detector but it was not working.

The two-alarm fire flames broke out inside the Wheatley Street home in Far Rockaway just before 4:15 a.m. Monday.

The heavy rain and wind made the fire more challenging for firefighters to put out.

"What happens is when you have wind conditions, and we had shifting winds and very heavy wind conditions this morning, it makes fire conditions extremely difficult," FDNY Deputy Chief Dan Brown said.

With the wind fueling the flames, the home's second floor collapsed into the first floor.

The victims, a woman in her 90s and her daughter in her 60s, were taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital, where they later died.

The woman also has a son who stays in the basement sometimes, but officials believe he was at work at the time of the fire.

Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefirefdnyFar RockawayQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Newark flight makes emergency landing at Air Force base
Legendary Rangers anthem singer John Amirante dies at 83
VIDEO: East Harlem shooting in broad daylight
Teenage mom charged in death of newborn boy in NJ
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
WATCH: Controversial statue removed from Central Park
Hannity blasted for not disclosing relationship with Cohen
Show More
Soccer player from Westchester killed at Binghamton U.
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
Rainstorm sparks flooding, fallen tree traps teen in home
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
Jury deliberations begin in UWS nanny murder trial
More News