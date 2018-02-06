Paterson fire destroys building, displaces several residents

More than a dozen people forced from their homes in Paterson after a fire broke out.The building had to be demolished after it partially collapsed.The fire on Main Street continued to burn Tuesday morning.Firefighters have been on the scene since 11:30 p.m. Monday.The partial building collapse complicated efforts to put the fire out because everyone, including firefighters, had been ordered out of the building.Video showed the firefighters attacking the flames before that third floor collapsed.16 people who lived above the store were evacuated and were not hurt.One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.The cause of the fire is unknown, but it appears to have started in the basement.The fire chief says voids in the building and renovation work allowed it to spread to every floor."This doesn't appear to be weather related, however it is hampering for the firefighters to work under icy conditions," said Chief Brian McDermott, Paterson Fire Department. "Trips and falls and things of that nature, and of course it is very difficult to warm up and you get the ice all over the place and it makes the building heavy."Main Street will remain closed between Smith and Market streets for several hours.The 16 people displaced are now relying on the Red Cross for help.----------