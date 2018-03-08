ATTACK

Person of interest identified in Times Square subway attack

Police identified a person of interest who was caught on camera beating up a fellow subway rider in a brutal attack at a subway stop in Manhattan.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police said 24-year-old Jose Hasing is wanted for allegedly approaching a 22-year-old male victim from behind and punching him several times in the face and body. Video shows the attacker kicking the victim at the end, and then walking off.

The incident happened February 28 at about 6:30 p.m. at the 42 Street/Times Square subway station.

The victim suffered a black eye and had multiple chipped teeth, according to his father.

The victim was coming home from a day at work and was transferring trains at 42nd Street when the attacker came up from behind.

The father is still shaken by the random, vicious attack on his son.

"He's a very good student, good worker. I proud of him," he said.

As for a motive, the father said no words were exchanged on the subway that night.

The NYPD described the attacker as a male Hispanic, in his 30s, 6'0", 240lbs; last seen wearing a gray overcoat, a white shirt with a dark colored striped tie, dark colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

