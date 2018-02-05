Person opening umbrella reportedly spooks horse pulling carriage; 3 injured

Sandra Bookman has more on a horse carriage pulling three people taking off after getting spooked. (@NYCLASS/Twitter)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Three people were injured when the horse pulling their carriage got spooked and took off.

The incident happened as the horse and carriage was waiting at a red light in Central Park on Saturday. A pedestrian opening an umbrella reportedly frightened the animal. That is when the horse took off and hit two parked cars.

Three passengers in the carriage suffered minor injuries. Neither the horse nor the carriage driver were hurt.

The animal rights group NYCLASS issued a statement saying the accident proves horse carriages are dangerous.

The carriage industry says the vehicles are safe.

