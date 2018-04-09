Police are investigating a gruesome discovery in Brooklyn.The body of a woman was found Monday night by a person walking their dog inside Canarsie Park at East 86 Street and Seaview Avenue at about 6 p.m.Police say the woman's arms and legs were missing. The remains were found about 15 feet off of a walkway.It is not yet clear how long the body had been there.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, police said.----------