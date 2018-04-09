  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Police investigating after remains of woman found in Brooklyn park

Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating a gruesome discovery in Brooklyn.

The body of a woman was found Monday night by a person walking their dog inside Canarsie Park at East 86 Street and Seaview Avenue at about 6 p.m.

Police say the woman's arms and legs were missing. The remains were found about 15 feet off of a walkway.

It is not yet clear how long the body had been there.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhuman remains foundCanarsieBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Children jump from balcony as fire rips through NJ dance studio
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
Federal agents raid office of Trump's lawyer, seize documents
FDNY EMT accused of sexually abusing patient
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
FDNY stops robbery of victim in wheelchair, helps NYPD arrest suspect
Postal worker arrested after bags of undelivered mail found in shed
Embattled chairwoman of NYCHA preparing to resign
Show More
Trump blasts Mueller investigation as 'attack on our country'
Man steals $2,500 puppy from Long Island pet store
Fire races through building in the Bronx, causing partial collapse
Former FDNY EMT indicted in hit and run that killed LI student
Murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead
More News