A New Jersey police department responded to a call of a break-in -- only to discover the culprit had four legs.The Princeton Police Department posted video last Friday of the crime scene at a home on Wescott Road. There was broken glass all over the place after the intruder broke in through a front window.It turns out the suspect was a deer that became trapped in a stairwell after the break-in.The fire marshal and animal control responded to the scene and removed the basement door to set the deer free.The deer appeared to suffer some cuts from the broken glass, but otherwise seemed OK.Officials say if you ever find a deer in your home, go into another room and call police immediately.----------