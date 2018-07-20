PETS & ANIMALS

Disgruntled koala gets head stuck in fence in Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

A koala had to be rescued from fencing around a substation in Happy Valley, South Australia, after he got his head wedged between two posts. (Photos by Fauna Rescue SA via Storyful)

HAPPY VALLEY, South Australia --
A koala had to be rescued from fencing around a substation in Happy Valley, South Australia, after he got his head wedged between two posts.

An official from the Fauna Rescue SA said the animal was "not too bright" and has gotten himself into trouble before. She said he could have easily freed himself if he had just sat down.

The serial offender has been tagged, rescued and released multiple times since 2016.

The SA Power Networks team assisted with the rescue, ABC reports, and he was released in a safe area further up the road with no injuries.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldaustraliarescueanimal
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News