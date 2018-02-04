  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Super Bowl isn't the only way to watch the Eagles live

A pair of bald eagles have returned to their nest in south Jersey.

SALEM, New Jersey (WABC) --
There's another Eagles team to cheer on if you're not interested in the one that will play the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

A pair of bald eagles returned home to the PSEG transmission tower in Salem, New Jersey, just in time for the Super Bowl.

New Jersey Audobon teamed up with PSEG to set up a livestream so viewers can watch as the pair hatches new eaglets.

New Jersey Audobon says bald eagles are coming back from the brink of extinction, with more than 150 nesting pairs currently in New Jersey.
Watch the Eagle Cam here
