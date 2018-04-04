PETS & ANIMALS

Florida zoo uses honey to treat sea turtles

Honey used to treat injured sea turtles.

BREVARD, Florida --
A zoo in Florida is using honey as a medical treatment.

The Brevard Zoo is putting the sweet treat on sea turtles.

Zoo officials said the honey helps their shells, which is made of bone and keratin, recover from cuts and wounds.

They have already used the treatment on 14 turtles.

