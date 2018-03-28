Grandmother violently attacked by pit bull in the Bronx

A woman in the Bronx was seriously injured when she was attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon.Police say the dog got away from its owner -- either ran off on a leash or out of a backyard -- and attacked Althea Woodson, 57, at the playground of the Eastchester Gardens Houses just before 4 p.m.The woman was reportedly attacked while protecting some kids from the animal and while watching her two young grandchildren.Authorities say the victim had her ear torn off and also suffered a bite on her hand.The attack continued until the owner arrived and was able to grab the dog.Woodson was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.The dog was captured, and the investigation is ongoing.Eastchester Gardens is a NYCHA housing development, and residents are allowed to have pets. However, some, including pit bulls are not always on a leash. NYCHA policy specifically prohibits certain dog species, including Doberman Pincers, Pit Bulls and Rottweilers. In addition. dogs must always be kept on a leash while in a public area, and pets are not allowed to enter pet-free zones, including playgrounds, which is where this dog attack occurred.Residents say they have complained about the Pit Bulls.----------