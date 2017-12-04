PETS & ANIMALS

Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island man is under arrest, accused of torturing his 3-year-old dog.

The Nassau County SPCA says the shih tzu, named Chloe, was brought to an animal hospital with a serious eye injury around 9 p.m. on November 6.

The veterinarian determined that Chloe's right eye was bitten out and immediately contacted authorities.

Nassau County SPCA detectives conducted an investigation, and on Saturday, December 3, 20-year-old Aaron Kluger, of Port Washington, was arrested and charged with the crime.

Aaron is due in First District Court in Hempstead on December 27.

Chloe received surgery to reattach her right eye. At this time, with proper care and treatment, the veterinarian is hopeful her eye will be saved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimal abusepetdogPort WashingtonNassau County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Firefighter climbs onto ice to save trapped dog
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Squirrel responsible for ruining Christmas lights
Opossum breaks into liquor store, gets drunk
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Several people stabbed outside LI bar
Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'
Man charged after parking dispute leads to rampage
Queens fire that killed 12-year-old boy caused by smoking
Concertgoers left in the dark during Garth Brooks show
Reports: Giants may fire head coach Ben McAdoo
Show More
Met conductor suspended after 3 men accuse him of misconduct
Elderly man attacked in alleged hate crime at nursing home
Woman mugged inside Greenwich Village building
NYPD to announce drop in murders and shootings
Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos