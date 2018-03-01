Possibly rabid coyote attacking people, terrorizing towns

At least one possibly rabid coyote has been terrorizing neighborhoods in Westchester County this week.Police said two people and their dogs were attacked in Hastings-on-Hudson on Wednesday. One small dog was killed.Authorities said one of the attacks happened in Hillside Woods and the other on nearby Kent Avenue. In both instances, people were walking their dogs when a coyote suddenly attacked.In both cases, the people were bitten by a coyote and had to be taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.In another instance, a postal worker was delivering mail on Shelburne Road in Yonkers when a coyote bit her leg.Jimmy Nolan, a neighbor, took pictures of the coyote moments before this attack."This thing is pretty big," he said. "It's the size of a greyhound."Surveillance video from Donna Nolan shows the coyote run toward a man in Yonkers before he jumps into his car window. Nolan said this video was recorded Wednesday night.A coyote was reportedly involved in a car accident in Hastings-on-Hudson Wednesday and sustained a fatal injury, police said. The animal was transported by the Greenburgh Animal Patrol to the Westchester County Health Department for testing.Police have not confirmed if there are more coyotes on the loose. Authorities are continuing to urge the public to avoid wooded areas and keep kids and pets inside.----------