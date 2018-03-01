COYOTES

Possibly rabid coyote attacking people, terrorizing towns

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video from Yonkers shows the coyote run toward a man before he jumps into his car window.

By Eyewitness News
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
At least one possibly rabid coyote has been terrorizing neighborhoods in Westchester County this week.

Police said two people and their dogs were attacked in Hastings-on-Hudson on Wednesday. One small dog was killed.

Authorities said one of the attacks happened in Hillside Woods and the other on nearby Kent Avenue. In both instances, people were walking their dogs when a coyote suddenly attacked.

In both cases, the people were bitten by a coyote and had to be taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

In another instance, a postal worker was delivering mail on Shelburne Road in Yonkers when a coyote bit her leg.

Jimmy Nolan, a neighbor, took pictures of the coyote moments before this attack.

"This thing is pretty big," he said. "It's the size of a greyhound."

Surveillance video from Donna Nolan shows the coyote run toward a man in Yonkers before he jumps into his car window. Nolan said this video was recorded Wednesday night.

A coyote was reportedly involved in a car accident in Hastings-on-Hudson Wednesday and sustained a fatal injury, police said. The animal was transported by the Greenburgh Animal Patrol to the Westchester County Health Department for testing.

Police have not confirmed if there are more coyotes on the loose. Authorities are continuing to urge the public to avoid wooded areas and keep kids and pets inside.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyotesWestchester CountyYonkersHastings-On-Hudson
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COYOTES
Photos: Mysterious baby fox eludes animal control
Woman and dog ambushed by pack of coyotes in Saddle River
New York woman details terrifying coyote attack
Resident records video of coyote on the prowl in Westchester
More coyotes
PETS & ANIMALS
Rescued baby chimp enjoys plane ride to new home
Abused dog found in trash bag adopted by loving family
News anchor plays it cool when bird lands on her head
Animals reunited with owners following Hurricane Maria
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Miami schools chief changes mind about NYC job
Man charged with sending envelope containing white powder to Trump Jr.
Warnings, watches issued ahead of Nor'easter
Man takes $1,600 Uber ride home after night of partying
College evicts ex-student who refuses to leave dorm
Man kicked out of McDonald's after buying homeless man food
Carjacker forces 13-year-old out of vehicle in Queens
Married Catholic priest accused of attacking wife
Show More
Teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn to death
Child dies after being locked inside car at shopping plaza
Hit-and-run driver kills man getting out of car in Bronx
Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach
Woman wanted in brutal subway station attack
More News
Top Video
Celebs weigh in on Time's Up ahead of Oscars
Suspect in deadly explosion accused of targeting judge, prosecutor
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
More Video