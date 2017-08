A raccoon got into a comical predicament while scavenging for food on Long Island.Cell phone video shows the young raccoon running around with its head stuck inside a jar of peanut butter in a yard in Farmingdale.Its head was stuck for several hours before a couple of wildlife rehabilitators from "Wildlife In Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation" were able to catch the critter and finally free it.The raccoon ran away appearing unharmed by the odd ordeal.