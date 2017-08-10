PETS & ANIMALS

Resident records video of coyote on the prowl in Westchester County

YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
Coyotes are on the prowl in one Westchester County neighborhood, and a Yonkers homeowner was able to capture the scavengers on video after several attacks in the area.

Recently, homeowners and other neighbors have seen a coyote roaming around. Their biggest concern is for the safety of their children and pets.

The coyote has only been caught on video once, but Eileen Montalto has seen it walking through her yard multiple times.

"On the south side of the house," she said. "Mostly on this side, running up and down this area, into that yard and back and forth into our yard."

Presumably, it is looking for food, but Montalto is worried for her dog, Samantha, and says there are a number of other smaller dogs in the neighborhood.

"The standoff between two cats, protecting their kitten, and the coyote," Montalto said. "The cats won because the coyote took off, but I don't want anybody else to get hurt."

Just last December, up the road in Ossining, a coyote was killed by police after it had bitten several residents and terrorized a neighborhood. Lorraine McCuen was attacked as she walked her dog.

It was eventually tracked and put down. Trappers advise against catching coyotes and release them in a different location, saying they have to be euthanized.

"I certainly think we need to find somebody to come out here and to help us," Montalto said.

Another concern is the possibility of rabid coyotes, which was the case with the one in Ossining.
