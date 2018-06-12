U.S. & WORLD

Squirrel caught stealing Peanut M&M's at Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Squirrel snatches peanut M&Ms. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

One hungry squirrel wasn't going outside for his next meal, but to the candy aisle.

The squirrel was caught red handed stealing a pack of Peanut M&M's from a store in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

In the video, the squirrel grabs the candy and runs straight out of the store with his loot.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldsquirrelcandyanimalsfunny video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Police warning parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
Train-truck collision scatters frozen chicken nuggets for blocks
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News