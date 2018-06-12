Squirrel caught stealing Peanut M&M's at Disney World

One hungry squirrel wasn't going outside for his next meal, but to the candy aisle.
The squirrel was caught red handed stealing a pack of Peanut M&M's from a store in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
In the video, the squirrel grabs the candy and runs straight out of the store with his loot.
