NAUSET BEACH, Massachusetts --Swimmers and surfers fled the waters of Nauset Beach on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Friday as a shark attacked a seal just feet from the shoreline.
Ken Martin recorded a video as lifeguards frantically tried to alert beachgoers about the danger.
Martin told MassLive.com that the shark swam through a group of people in the water to attack the seal.
No injuries to humans were reported.
