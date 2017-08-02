  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
That's not a sleeping dog! Woman confused by brown purse

A woman thought a brown purse was a sleeping dachshund at a restaurant. (Twitter/Hannah Murphy)

If you're a dog person, you know it's impossible to walk by another pup without getting super excited.

Hannah Murphy says her mom is just one of those people. The two ladies where eating at a restaurant in New York when her mom started giggling, saying "take a look at that adorable dachshund, he's sleeping."

Well, turns out it wasn't a dog. It was a brown purse.

In all fairness does look somewhat dog-like. Murphy is a comedian and writer who says she got a huge kick out of this.
