PETS & ANIMALS

World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Zsa Zsa, crowned as the World's Uglisest Dog, has passed away. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ANOKA, Minnesota (WABC) --
A dog that became famous for her looks has died just weeks after being crowned the World's Ugliest Dog.

English bulldog Zsa Zsa passed away in her sleep in Minnesota. She was 9 years old.

The American Kennel Club says the breed's lifespan is typically 8 to 10 years.

RELATED: Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest

Zsa Zsa began life as an underdog, spending five years in a puppy mill before she was rescued.

With her floppy tongue, crooked teeth and pink manicure, she won the annual contest on June 23 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California, taking home the $1,500 cash prize.

At the time, her owner, Megan Brainard, said couldn't be happier.

"She is so beautiful in my eyes," she said.

Brainard says Zsa Zsa never really showed much excitement, but that she knew she was special. She said the dog was staying with her father, and he found she had passed away when he got up in the morning.

Judging was based not just on appearance, but personality, too, which Zsa Zsa had in spades. She was was one of 14 contestants vying to be ugliest.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections. The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsu.s. & worldpetMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News