3 new dog breeds added to Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Three new dog breeds have been added to the Westminister Kennel Club ahead of this year's annual Dog Show.

The Sloughi, the American hairless terrier and the Pumi won't hit center stage at Madison Square Garden for two weeks, but dog lovers are already panting with excitement.

"Sloughi is a rare breed of sight hound from the North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Algeria," Sloughi owner Erika Wyatt said.

Still, there's a better chance of seeing a Sloughi at a Bedouin tent than in Manhattan. The Pumi, on the other hand, has its basis as a herder in Hungary.

"One of these dogs will manage a flock of about 200 sheep, and they serve as an overall farm dog in Hungary," terrier owner Sue Medhurst said. "They guard the house and family. Nowadays, they're most companion dogs, but they still need to be kept busy."

The American hairless terrier is a rare breed that descends from the rat terrier, and they're great for folks with allergies because there's no hair.

There are now 202 breeds eligible to enter the Westminster Dog Show.

"The American Kennel Club determines which breeds are going to be AKC recognized," Westminster Kennel Club Director of Communications Gail Miller Bisher said. "And these breeds were recognized in 2016, and so that makes them eligible this year, in 2017, to enter our show."

Nearly 3,000 dogs will be competing at the dog show this year. For more information, visit WestminsterKennelClub.org.
