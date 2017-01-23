One little girl from Raleigh sacrificed her birthday party to make a big difference for the Animal Protection Society of Durham.Logan Robinson loves animals. She realized she wanted to be a veterinarian in the first grade after completing a school assignment."My teacher told me I had to do a project on a famous person and I did mine on Dr. Elinor McGrath," Logan explained, speaking of the first prominent woman veterinarian.For the past seven years, Logan has had a typical children's birthday party. That is, until this year - her 8th birthday.With giving on her mind and a willingness in her heart, Logan set out to make a difference for local shelter animals."She is a very very giving, loving spirit," Logan's mom, Autumn, told ABC11.For three weeks, Logan and her friends collected donations. On Saturday, Logan and her friends delivered four shopping carts full of supplies for the Animal Protection Society of Durham."I just thought they would be happy when they got the stuff," Logan shared.Logan's best friend, Lucia, also plans to become a veterinarian."I'm so lucky she invited me to their birthday party," Lucia said. "I don't know when I started to know (Logan), but I'm glad that I do.""I often refer to (Logan) as our dream come true, because she loves and loves to give and she always puts other people before her," Autumn said.The shelter says they are always in need of volunteers, foster families, and donations.