PETS

Alligator spotted in Secaucus Duck Pond

By
SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
An alligator was spotted in a New Jersey duck pond.

The Duck Pond is a popular fishing spot and family gathering park in Secaucus.

So how did the gator get there?

Hudson County is not exactly alligator country.

"I believe it was May 3rd," said Gary Sgambati, Secaucus Department of Public Works.

He spotted the gator way across the lake.

"I noticed that the waterfront on the pond, there was a two-to-three foot gator facing the sun with his mouth open," Sgambati said. "I thought it was a toy, but then I knew it was a gator."

In the time it took Sgambati to whip out his camera phone, he says the gator slipped into the water, and was gone.

But still, Mayor Michael Gonnelli picked up some flak for not canceling the town's annual fishing derby out on Duck Pond that was happening on May 6th.

That was just three days after his DPW boss spotted the animal. They did post caution signs, and were confident no drastic measures were needed.

"We had the state come out we checked the water, didn't find anything, no reason to close the Duck Pond," Mayor Gonnelli said.
Related Topics:
petsalligatorfishingSecaucus
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
This kitty's not only really cute, he's really rare
2 men arrested after dogs found starving
Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, gets ticket
Deaf dog, nonverbal boy have special bond
More Pets
Top Stories
LI church barricade suspect dead; Building searched for explosives
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
Timeline of events revealed in deadly Times Square crash
'I have a sickness,' says Weiner in sexting scandal plea
Huma Abedin files for divorce from Anthony Weiner
Reports: Trump called Comey 'nut job' to Russians; Adviser under scrutiny
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Show More
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Times Square changes overnight after deadly car crash
Police: Elderly homeless man critically injured after allegedly making catcall
Yonkers firefighters battle 3 fires at once, 1 woman dies
52-year-old man fatally struck on Sunrise Highway
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos