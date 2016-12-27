WILD ANIMALS

Bear interacts with motorists and tranquilized
EMBED </>More News Videos

Wisconsin drivers didn't know what to do when a bear came into the middle of the road. Daniel Keith reports. (KTRK)

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wisconsin --
A black bear "walking around and interacting with traffic" was captured and taken to an animal rehabilitation center in Wisconsin, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

The incident happened Friday on state Highway 17 north of Gleason and led to several 911 calls because of its unusual behavior, the agency reported.

Glen Saal saw the whole thing happen from his truck.

"I made some noise and clapped my hands and tried to scare him off the road but he turned around and came running toward me," Saal said. "I've never seen anything like this with a bear."

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper witnessed the male bear at times standing on his legs and peering into passing cars.

Wild Instincts secured the bear, indicating it was about two years old, weighed 90 pounds and could have been displaced by a variety of things such as hunters, snowmobilers, loggers or just the warm temperatures, the sheriff's department said.

Mark Naniot of Wild Instincts said the bear is currently in an enclosure at the facility.

"It obviously is very used to people," Naniot said. "This bear is confused about what it's supposed to do, where it's supposed to be and ends up paying the price from it."

The bear will be allowed to hibernate for the rest of the winter at Wild Instincts and in the spring experts will evaluate it to make sure a medical condition did not cause its strange behavior, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Naniot said that if they can't find the bear a permanent home, they will be forced to euthanize it.

He adds that it's too much of a danger for humans to release it back into the wild.
Related Topics:
petsbearwild animalsWisconsin
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WILD ANIMALS
Most funny and heartwarming animal stories of 2016
Mountain Lion caught on camera on California porch
Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo
Guy punches kangaroo to save his dog
More wild animals
PETS
Dog senses owner is back home from Air Force
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
VIDEO: Pets playing in snow will warm your heart
Cat with two pounds of matted fur finds new home
More Pets
Top Stories
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Former Jets coach Rex Ryan fired by Buffalo Bills
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
Show More
Baby dies days after parents' suspected drug overdose deaths
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
2017 Times Square ball to be delivered for New Year's Eve
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
More News
Top Video
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
Rapper Troy Ave shot while going to see family in Brooklyn on Christmas Day
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
More Video